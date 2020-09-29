Salman Khan Grooves On The Sets Of Bigg Boss 14; Watch New Promo

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to bring back the fun and magic while hosting the upcoming season of the much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 14. Recently, the official Instagram page of ColorsTV shared a video where the superstar Salman Khan can be seen performing. In the new promo, the actor is seen grooving on one of his peppy tracks Just Chill Chill.

Salman Khan performs in a new Bigg Boss 14 promo

The clip starts with a girl clicking a selfie with a boy who is seen washing the utensils. Suddenly, Salman Khan’s voice over plays in the background where he talks about how people are tired and fed up with their day to daily life and the problems that have been brought in by the year 2020. In the following clip, the actor is then seen traveling a cubicle while flying in the air with his mask on.

He then removes his mask and makes a grand entry on the set of the show and performs on his track along with a few backup dancers. While captioning the post, the caption read, “Bigg Boss 14 ka Bigg reveal karne se pehle @beingsalmankhan ne diya yeh Bigg Performance! #BiggBoss Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par.” Meanwhile, sometime back during the virtual press conference of the show, it was revealed that veteran singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan, who is set to participate in the reality show Bigg Boss. During a conversation with PTI, Jaan said that his father was shocked when he first broke the news to him. Jaan is the first confirmed contestant to join season 14 of the Salman Khan-hosted Colors channel show.

"When I told my father about my decision, he was shocked. There was a long pause, a moment of silence. We were on a video call. He asked me if I was sure about it, if I was truly up for the show. Once the shock settled, he was extremely supportive and happy. He even gave me a few tips," Jaan told PTI. The musician said he didn't hesitate to pick up the offer to appear on "Bigg Boss" as the show is a huge platform for emerging talents. I have been a fan of the show and have followed it since season one. It's one of the biggest reality shows that we have. The kind of platform the show provides for contestants and for new talents like us, it's unmatched. It's such a big opportunity."

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image credit: Being Salman Khan/ Instagram)

