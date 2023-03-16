Salman Yusuff Alleges Harassment At Bengaluru Airport For Not Knowing Kannada

Choreographer and actor Salman Yusuff Khan shared a troubling incident he had to face at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Yusuff was on his way to Dubai when an immigration officer allegedly harassed him for not know Kannada. The Any Body Can Dance actor penned a long note expressing his feelings about the situation.

The incident that was

On his way to Dubai, as is customary, Yusuff was passing through immigration when he encountered an officer, who on seeing Bengaluru as his place of birth started conversing with him in the local language. Yusuff, having been brought up in Saudi Arabia, tried to explain that he was not entirely familiar with the language.

Yusuff in his note, recalled standing his ground and making his point. However, he seemed deeply disturbed at the airport authority's unwillingness in helping him file a complaint.

What Salman Yussuf wrote on social media

In a long Instagram caption attached alongside a video post, Salman Yussuf Khan penned down his thoughts. He detailed the particulars of the incident and wrote, "I told him that I know my nation's official language Hindi why should I know Kannada. I asked him again suspect me for what? And he says. I can just suspect you for anything…I told him… TRY ME. And got a little louder and repeated TRY ME... thrice…To which he kept quiet... I told him that if uneducated people like you continue to live in this country this country will never grow."

He concluded his note by stating that he is a proud resident of Bengaluru and while learning local languages must be encouraged, lack of knowledge should not be used as the basis for such harassment.

Salman Yusuff Khan is a choreographer, actor, dancer and television judge. He has won the first season of Dance India Dance and also competed in the ninth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 5. He has also notably acted in films like ABCD and Wanted.