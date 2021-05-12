Saloni Khanna Reveals Her Low-key Wedding With Viraf Patel Cost Them A Total Of Rs 150

The Naamkarann actor Viraf Patel tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Saloni Khanna on May 6, 2021. The couple opted for a low-key wedding and got married in a simple ceremony at the Bandra court, Mumbai. Saloni Khanna revealed that their wedding cost them a sum of Rs. 150 only and spoke about how they managed to cut it short and sweet.

Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala actor took to her Instagram handle last week to share their wedding photo, along with their 'Just Married' announcement video. In the photos, the bride and groom twinned with simple white outfits. Viraf was seen wearing an off-white tuxedo with a red pocket square whereas Saloni was seen in a white saree. The bride complemented her look wearing bright red lipstick and eyeliner for makeup, accessorized it with square hooped diamond earrings, and carried a wavy hairstyle with matching hair clips.

Saloni called the ceremony a "perfect wedding" and revealed how they managed to cut the budget short to Rs 150. Viraf got her a rubber band ring instead of an expensive wedding ring whereas Saloni borrowed a saree from her pal actor Swagata Naik. Her friends took care of her hair and makeup at a last-minute notice and her family and friends joined them on a Zoom call for the wedding ceremony. Saloni wrote in the caption," family and friends on zoom.. in and out in 1 hour in 150 rs! Paisa wasool, shaadi qabool! #married #happy #hopeful #inlove".

Soon enough Saloni Khanna started to get congratulatory messages from her fans and followers as well as her celebrity friend. Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi actor Manini Mishra lauded their efforts and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations guys super happy for you two. Blessed be". Ehan Bhatt wrote, "Congratulations" whereas Lalit Prabhakar wrote "Wooohoooo congratulations".

Viraf Patel on the other hand had shared their endearing candid moments from the wedding photoshoot. In one of the photos, Saloni was seen adjusting his pocket square and Viraf captioned it, "We fixed some things between us, for us but the pandemic had other plans". In the following post, Saloni was seen smiling delightfully while Viraf looked at her lovingly. He captioned it, "And then we decided to nature take its own course, while we found ours".

