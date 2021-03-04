Samaira Thapa Poses In Green Frock In BTS Pic From The Sets Of 'Dance Deewane 3'

Three-year-old internet sensation from Nepal, Samaira Thapa's sister, on Wednesday, took to the former's social media handle and shared a fresh glimpse of the little munchkin from the set of Dance Deewane 3. In the latest Instagram entry on Samaira Thapa's page, she can be seen posing for the camera while flaunting her green frock. A few contestants of the show can be seen rehearsing in the backdrop. Without giving many contexts to the picture, the caption of the picture-post read, "Dance Deewane 3 ", along with a sparkling red-heart emoticon.

Samaira Thapa graces Dance Deewane 3 set

Within a couple of hours, the picture-post managed to garner an overwhelming response from the netizens, as they flooded the comments section with various emoticons, such as fire, red-heart and heart-eyes, among many others. Complements such as "cuteness overloaded", "cutie" and "beautiful" were a common sight in the comments box. On the other hand, model-actor Preetika Rao also showered love on the little girl as she dropped multiple emojis, including a hugging-face.

Who is Samaira Thapa?

In September 2020, Samaira took the internet by storm as her videos, originally made on TikTok, went viral on various social media handles. In her videos, she can be seen lip-synching popular Nepali songs and dialogues from the film. The three-year-old girl boats over 100K followers on Instagram. She also has a YouTube channel, where she has more than 150K subscribers.

On the other hand, Colors' show Dance Deewane 3's grand premiere episode was telecasted on February 27. Veteran Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit can be seen in the judge's panel along with choreographers Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. Interestingly, Dharmesh Yelande replaced director Shashank Khaitan, who donned the hat of the judge for the first two installments. Meanwhile, dancer Raghav Juyal also replaced host Karan Bijlani in this season.

The latest promo of the show's upcoming episode features contestants from "Generation 2". Arundhati, Rahul, Piyush and Uday will perform to compete with each other. The fresh episodes will air on Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on the channel and anytime on its OTT platform Voot.

