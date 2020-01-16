Samantha Akkineni’s Stylist Preetham Jukalker Reveals People Hated His Styling, Here’s Why

Styling is an extremely meticulous profession in the film industry today. From the outfits to the accessories, everything should be taken care of with perfection as it can make or break the look. Talking about actors with an impeccable style statement, Telugu star Samantha Akkineni is considered to be one of the most fashionable actors of the industry.

The Oh Baby actor never fails to experiment with her look. But it is not an easy task to achieve an effortless look like that and there are certainly many things which go behind that. Samantha Akkineni's stylist Preetham Jukalker recently spilt the beans on the actor's personal style statement and many more things in an interview with an online portal.

Preetham revealed that he was not accepted easily in the industry

Preetham revealed that he was never a person who just wanted to talk and never do anything. He further revealed that he always wanted his work to speak volumes. Preetham, who is one of the most sought after stylists in the industry today, also spoke about his path to success which has not been quite an easy one. He said that there are several limitations in the South film industry. Preetham also said that before working with an actor, it is very important to know their standard and criteria.

People hated how he styled Samantha

He further added that some celebrities are often not open to experimentation or usually come from a different background altogether. Preetham then revealed that he was not easily accepted in the industry and that people initially hated him for how he styled Samantha. He added that people thought he gave out too much of Bollywood vibes as he was not a localite from South. However, gradually Samantha has fast emerged to be one of the most well-dressed actors in the industry. Preetham also revealed that he shares an extremely close bond with Samantha. From binge eating desserts to indulge in some online shopping, they are perfect partner-in-crimes now.

