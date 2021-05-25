Sambhavna Seth Alleges Hospital Is Covering Up Nurse's Identity Who Treated Her Father

Sambhavna Seth has taken to social media to track down the sister who treated her later father. The actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of the nurse from the hospital her father was treated at. She urged her fans to help identify this nurse. In another post, Seth talked about how her father not only passed away due to COVID-19, but alleged medical negligence was also the reason for it.

Sambhavna Seth urges fans to help track the nurse who treated her father

Sambhavna Seth recently lost her father due to COVID-19. The actor took to Instagram and as stated earlier posted a picture of the nurse who treated her father. In her post, she allegedly claimed that the hospital where her father was being treated is trying to hide the identity of this nurse. Seth wrote, “#jaipurgoldenhospital which has nothing Golden about it is still hiding the name and identity of this cruel nurse”.

She further urged her fans to help out in this situation. Sambhavna wrote, “Hey friends help find out her name so that we can save other lives. Please share this pic as much as possible”. Along with this caption, she added the hashtags, #justiceforsambhavna #medicalmurder. Take a look at Sambhavna Seth’s Instagram post about this nurse below.

Sambhavna Seth’s Instagram post got an overwhelming response from her fans. Many fans were quick to comment, “We are with you ma’am” on the post. Another fan commented that immediate action needs to be taken by the hospital authorities in the matter. Take a look at all of these comments on Sambhavna Seth’s Instagram post below.

In another Instagram post, Sambhavna Seth talked about the medical negligence involved in her father’s case. She wrote, “As they say the world cannot be just black or white. Similarly, every doctor cannot be equivalent to God. There are few evils too who are killing our loved ones wearing white coats. Within two hours after recording this video my father passed away or I should rather say he was medically murdered. Losing my father was the biggest fear of my life which I have faced. Now I am fearlessly going to fight for the truth as taught by my father whole life”. Take a look at the full post below.

