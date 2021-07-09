Sambhavna Seth, Husband Avinash Dwivedi Issue Apology After Mocking House Help In Video

Sambhavna Seth and Actor Avinash Dwivedi found themselves in the middle of yet another controversy just after they dropped a video on their Instagram mocking their house help. The duo on Friday issued their apology for the whole incident and posted a video of the same on their Instagram channels.

The earlier video of mocking that was posted on June 16 has been deleted now as it had hurt the sentiments of many belonging to the Tribal community. In the video, the duo could be seen making fun of the native language of their house help. Seth corrected his husband Avinash in the video, who was trying to imitate the language of their domestic help. However, they also laughed a lot as they switched to Hindi.

Sambhavna Seth issues apology

The video wasn't liked by many and garnered negative feedback. Many users condemned Sambhavana for mocking the language of the Adivasi/ Tribal Community. After receiving huge condemnation and negative comments, the couple decided to take the video down and make up for their wrongdoing.

To apologize to the larger community, the duo on Friday released a video and asked for people’s apology, whose feelings have been hurt with their video.



The video is captioned, “Apologizing to the whole Adivasi community with @imavinashdwivedi”. In the apology video, Sambhavna’s husband says, “The video, which was posted by us on June 16, has hurt the sentiments of lakhs of people from the tribal community. However, now we have realized our mistake and want to apologize for the same.” He adds, “When we came to know that the language we made fun of belongs to a tribal community in Jharkhand, we regretted mocking it.”

He also said, “When we make a video without using any script, we tend to use the wrong words, just as we did here.” On this Sambhavna adds, “We would like to issue our sincere apology to all of our followers, subscribers, tribal and non-tribal community. Our intention was not to hurt anyone. We are saddened to read the comments on Instagram. We regret our mistake and have deleted that video out of respect for you all.”



Sambhavna Seth is a popular Bhojpuri actress and has given several sensational hits. She also gained popularity after appearing on a famous reality show and has a huge social media presence. She currently lives in Mumbai with her husband Avinash Dwivedi, who is also an actor.

