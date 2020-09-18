Sambhavna Seth To Make Blockbuster Entry In 'Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari'

Bollywood actor, performer, and vlogger Sambhavna Seth has made her mark in the entertainment industry with her various roles. The actor will be making a comeback to television and is set to make head turns with her entry in Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari. Sambhavna Seth has appeared in several Bollywood movies and reality shows. As she makes an entry in &TV's Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari as Mahua, her character will be giving an extra dose of entertainment to the viewers.

Sambhavna Seth to join cast of Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari

Portraying the role of Radhe, the first wife of Mahua, Sambhavna Seth is all set to wreak comical havoc in the lives of the close-knitted Gupta family. Adding an extra dose of entertainment and humour to the chaos, Mahua comes with her son which leads to creating an unsettlement in the family to the extent that Sarla (Samta Sagar) goes to stay in the Haveli.

The most entertaining twist on the show is how Radhe has no memory of getting married to anyone expect Sarla. Remembering that they have a child together comes much later. What unfolds turns out to be a comical situation developed between these three characters. Expressing her excitement to be back on TV, Mahua aks Sambhavna Seth, said that she is excited to be back on television and portray the role of Mahua, a light-hearted happy character on the show Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari.

Sambhavna Seth added that this is the first time she will be exploring a light-hearted genre. As Mahua now makes a 'dhamakedaar' entry on the show, the audience will now be privy to a higher notch of comical chaos and entertainment. Sambhavna Seth is pretty sure that the audience will enjoy her new role as Mahua on Gudiya Humari Sabhi pe Bhari and will continue to shower her with love and support. The actor is excited to work with the other cast on Gudya Humari Sabhi pe Bhari.

