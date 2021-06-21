Sambhavna Seth Remembers Her Late Father On Father's Day, Writes 'come Back To Me'

This year, International Father's Day was celebrated across the world on June 20, and many celebrities took to their social media accounts to honor their fathers as well as write about their importance in their lives. Television actor Sambhavna Seth also took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with her father on the occasion of Father's Day. She added a heartbreaking caption for her parent, whom she lost recently due to COVID-19 complications.

Sambhavna Seth's post on International Father's Day

Television actor Sambhavna Seth took to her Instagram handle on the occasion of Father's Day and shared a throwback picture with her late parent. Her caption, originally in Hindi, after translation read, "Papa come back to me or call me to you. Can't think of my life without you papa..everything is over without you". Seth lost her father to COVID-19 last month and also accused the hospital staff of mismanagement and called it a 'murder'.

Netizens react to Sambhavna Seth's Instagram post

Sambhavna has a following of 425K people on the social networking site and her latest post on Father's Day garnered around 45K likes within a day. Fans, friends, and followers of the actor took to the comments section and asked her to stay strong during these tough times. While one of her followers commented saying, "Pls, stay strong. Uncle is always showering his blessings on you.🙏", another one wrote, "Don't say that mam. You have many things left to do in your life. You have to make him more proud. Wherever he is, he is watching you and giving you your blessings. Be strong we're with you! Life is a challenge you have to fight! 🙌❤️".

Sambhavna’s father had breathed his last on May 8. She had then put out a post saying that he could have been saved and that it was not just COVID-19 that was responsible for his death. The actor had alleged that the staff at a Jaipur hospital, where her father was admitted, misbehaved with her, and told her to make arrangements for her father's health, like ward boys, on their own, while his oxygen saturation kept dropping.

IMAGE - SAMBHAVNA SETH'S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.