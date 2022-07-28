Sambhavna Seth Shares Troubles Of Failed IVF Treatment, Reveals Reoccurrence Of Rheumatoid

Bigg Boss fame TV star Sambhavna Seth who is married to Avinash Dwivedi for almost six years now has been trying to start a family for some time now. The entertainer who has often been vocal about her failed IVF attempts, broke down while discussing the harsh repercussions of the treatment.

Sambhavna who regularly posts engaging videos on her YouTube channel recently opened up about her medical condition. While documenting her emotional journey, the actor said that she used to suffer from rheumatoid arthritis years ago but now it's back again. She said it's all due to her failed IVF cycles and due to the medications, she has also put on a lot of weight.

Sambhavna Seth Shares troubles of failed IVF treatment

The Bhojpuri dancing sensation, on her YouTube channel, addressed the side effects of the failed IVF treatment through a vlog and revealed the kind of damage it has done to her body. While talking about rheumatoid arthritis, she informed fans that her problems started after her IVF treatment.

The actor shared that her hands and feet feel stiff, and begin to pain or swell if she sits in the cold for long. She has now been given medication for a month. The actor who has been facing the pain and trauma for a very long time now revealed how she has become 'frustrated' with her condition.

During her emotional narration, Sambhavna broke down talking about the fight that she puts up on a daily basis and the medication she has been taking for IVF and other problems. “Sometimes I get very frustrated like what is happening with me. Ek cheez nikalti hai, doosri cheez aa jati hai, doosri cheez theek nahi hoti, teesri cheez aa jati hai. I feel bad for Avinash. He has to suffer so much.”

The actor who is trying to hold herself together in these tough times, further added in the video that she is now consulting her gynaecologist to see if the medicines she has been having can be taken with the new ones.

This is not the first time that Sambhavna has opened up about her miseries of failed IVF treatments. Earlier in one of her videos, she explained how not many in the industry have spoken about the painful and emotionally draining process it is. The other side-effects of the treatment include mood swings and irritation.

(Image: @sambhavnasethofficial/Instagram)