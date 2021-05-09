Sambhavna Seth's Father Passes Away After Being Diagnosed For COVID-19 In Delhi

More names associated with the film industry are succumbing to COVID-19 as the second and more dangerous wave spread across the nation. In an unfortunate event, Sambhavna Seth’s father succumbed to the virus on Saturday. The actor revealed that he had suffered from a cardiac arrest amid the treatment for COVID-19.

Sambhavna Seth’s father dies of COVID-19

Sambhavna’s official social media accounts posted that she had lost her father at 5.37 PM on Saturday, after he suffered a cardiac arrest amid COVID-19 treatment.

The actor, who has worked in shows like Bigg Boss, had recently revealed that her family had tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. She had also shared her struggle to find a hospital bed for her father. Nevertheless, she had been working towards arranging COVID resources like oxygen supply, food and medicines for the needy.

Providing covid related help to people whether its oxygen, food and medicines in these tough times gave us immense satisfaction.

Will try to reach out and help as many people as we can🙏#COVID19 #covid_19 #india #mumbai #delhi #tough #times #grateful #gratitude 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cjEllEquZn — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) May 4, 2021

India records over 4 lakh cases

Meanwhile, India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,36,648, comprising 16.76 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.15 percent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,83,17,404 with 3,86,444 patients recovering in a day, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,22,75,471 samples have been tested up to May 8 with 18,65,428 samples being tested on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.