Sameer Khakhar, Nukkad Actor, Dies Aged 71; Hansal Mehta Pays Tribute

Bollywood actor Sameer Khakhar has passed away. The actor was 71-years-old, and reportedly suffered multiple organs failure.

Nitish Vashishtha
Sameer Khakhar, the Bollywood actor most commonly known for his appearances on television throughout the 80s and 90s, has passed away. Khakhar reportedly suffered from multiple organ failures, which led to his demise. He was taken to Borivali’s MM Hospital, where he breathed his last. 

The Jai Ho star, as per a report, also had respiratory and urinary ailments. Ganesh Khakhar, Sameer’s brother, informed the media about his brother’s passing, as per a tweet from ANI. The actor was 71-years-old at the time of his passing. His funeral reportedly took place at 10 a.m. at the Babhai naka crematorium, Borivali. 

Aligarh director Hansal Mehta remembers Sameer Khakhar

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and lamented the actor’s passing. He referred Sameer’s iconic role as Khopdi in Nukkad, saying, “For some reason I was nicknamed Khopdi in college after his iconic character in Nukkad.” Mehta added in his tweet that his closest friends from the era still refer to him as such. Sadly, he says that it is time to “say goodbye to the OG.” 

Sameer Khakhar’s career 

Khakhar worked extensively in both the Bollywood film and TV industries. He appeared in popular shows such as Circus, Nukkad, Naya Nukkad, Shrimaan Shrimati, Manoranjan and Adaalat. His last appearance in a TV series was marked with Sanjivani, which starred Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna. Khakhar’s last on-screen appearance was in Farzi, which also starred Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

