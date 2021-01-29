Samikssha Batnagar Makes Comeback To Small Screen With 'Humariwali Good News'

Zee TV’s new daily soap Hamariwali Good News tells a heartwarming story of a daughter-in-law and her mother-in-law. The unique role reversal story featuring Juhi Parmar and Srishti Jain in the lead roles follow the story of a mother-in-law who is about to give her family the most awaited good news. Over the few episodes which have been aired on TV, the viewers have been enjoying the twists and drama on the show. And now, with the entry of Samikssha Batnagar, the show will be getting a whole new twist and turns.

Samikssha Batnagar joins Humariwali Good News Cast

Samikssha Batnagar has been a part of several TV shows in the past but has been away from the small screen for nearly four years now. The actor is now planning to make a comeback on TV once again with Zee TV’s Hamariwali Good News. The actor will be seen playing the role of Vrunda and her entry on the show will be changing the dynamics in the Tiwari household. So far, Shakti Anand who plays the character of Mukund has been under the influence of his sister Sumitra but now everything will be changing as Renuka gets Vrunda in their house.

The viewers may get to witness Sumitra’s long-kept secret being exposed, leaving everyone shocked. This will be an eye-opener for Mukund and the Tiwari family. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Samikssha spoke about her comeback and said that it was an honour for her to work with a reputed channel and make a comeback with a unique show Hamariwali Good News. It is her comeback to the small screen after four long years since her shift to films.

She appeared in a couple of interesting Hindi movies like Poster Boys where she was paired opposite actor Bobby Deol. While appearing in films, she did get several opportunities to come back to TV, but she wanted something challenging to make a comeback. She’s happy to get an offer to play a role in Hamariwali Good News and spoke about her character as Vrunda. Samikssha said her character is simple yet smart. She has different shades to her and is sure to leave the audience speechless after making a huge revelation about Sumitra, on the show.

