From Hasee Toh Phasee To Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, List Of Samir Sharma's Work On Screen

Samir Sharma essays the role of Sonakshi Sinha's husband who gets killed by Sidharth Malhotra in Ittefaq
Dil Kya Chahta Hai was Samir Sharma debut serial where he played one of the lead characters called Nitin
Samir Sharma played captain Naveen Singh Ahluwalia in Left Right Left who narrates the story of how he was framed on false charges.
In this spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, called Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Samir Sharma played Shaurya Maheshwari, Akshara's brother and Naira's uncle.
In Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Ek Baar Phir, Samir Sharma essayed the role of Varad Agnihotri, the elder brother of Shlok.
