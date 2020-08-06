From Hasee Toh Phasee To Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, List Of Samir Sharma's Work On Screen

Samir Sharma featured in the role of Dev Singh Khurana, the younger brother of Maan Singh Khurana. He had replaced Abhinav Shukla.

Samir Sharma played captain Naveen Singh Ahluwalia in Left Right Left who narrates the story of how he was framed on false charges.

