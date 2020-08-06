Last Updated:

From Hasee Toh Phasee To Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, List Of Samir Sharma's Work On Screen

Here's a look at the late actor, Samir Sharma's on-screen roles in movies and television like Hasee Toh Phasee, Tamasha, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Read on

Written By Shruti Mukherjee
Samir Sharma in Hasee toh Phasee
1/8
YouTube screengrab

Samir Sharma played the role as Abhay in Hasee Toh Phasee

Samir Sharma in Ittefaq
2/8
YouTube screengrab

Samir Sharma essays the role of Sonakshi Sinha's husband who gets killed by Sidharth Malhotra in Ittefaq

Samir Sharma in Tamasha
3/8
samir5d Instagram

Samir Sharma played a supporting role as Ranbir Kapoor's office mate in Tamasha

Samir Sharma in Dil Kya Chahta Hai
4/8
samirsharmafc Instagram

Dil Kya Chahta Hai was Samir Sharma debut serial where he played one of the lead characters called Nitin

Samir Sharma in Left Right Left
5/8
samirsharmafc Instagram

Samir Sharma played captain Naveen Singh Ahluwalia in Left Right Left who narrates the story of how he was framed on false charges. 

Samir Sharma in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
6/8
samirsharmafc Instagram

In this spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, called Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Samir Sharma played Shaurya Maheshwari, Akshara's brother and Naira's uncle.

Samir Sharma in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Ek Baar
7/8
samirsharmafc Instagram

In Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Ek Baar Phir, Samir Sharma essayed the role of Varad Agnihotri, the elder brother of Shlok.

Samir Sharma in Geet
8/8
samirsharmafc Instagram

Samir Sharma featured in the role of Dev Singh Khurana, the younger brother of Maan Singh Khurana. He had replaced Abhinav Shukla.

 

 

