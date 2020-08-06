Samir Sharma's Death: 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' To 'Geet'; A Look At The Actor's Best Shows

In a shocking state of events, actor Samir Sharma, aged 44, passed away at his Mumbai residence in Malad. Here is a list of a few television shows and movies Samir Sharma was best known for. The list includes classic television shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke, among others:

Also Read | Samir Sharma Had Penned 'devil Doesn't Stop Screaming' Note On Suicide Days Before Death

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Actor Samir Sharma is best known for his work in Ekta Kapoor’s cult family drama, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. In the show, Samir played the character of Krishna.

Starring Sakshi Tanwar, Kiran Karmarkar and Mita Vasisht in the leading roles, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii explores the journey of Parvati Aggarwal and her husband, Om Aggarwal, who live in a joint family, where Parvati is an ideal daughter-in-law of Aggarwal family.

Produced by Ekta’s production company Balaji Telefilms, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii also stars Shweta Kawatra, Ali Asgar, Tina Parekh, Rinku Karmarkar, Achint Kaur and Aruna Irani in the leading roles.

Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi

Samir Sharma heaped praises for his performance in the much-loved daily soap, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi. In the show, Samir played the character of Dev Singh Khurana, a pivotal character in the story.

Starring Gurmeet Chaudhary and Drishti Dhami in the leading roles, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi follows the story of how Geet's struggles begin when her husband leaves her pregnant and runs away to Canada with her money. The show also stars Piyush Sahdev, Abhinav Shukla, and Praneet Bhatt in prominent roles. The show completed 470 episodes before airing off.

Dil Kya Chahta Hai

Samir Sharma received plaudits for his performance in the much-loved TV series Dil Kya Chahta Hai. In the show, Samir played the character of Nitin and was best-remembered for his onscreen camaraderie with his reel mother, Sulabha Arya. The show stars Samir Soni, Gaurav Chopra, Kavita Kaushik, Vikram Acharya and Samir Sharma in the leading roles.

i remember #SameerSharma so vividly in the #STARONE serial 'Dil Kya Chahta Hai'



Was a very confident force in front of camera.



I hope the necessary measures are taken to ensure there is no foul play regarding the passing.



These are such troubling times. RIP. pic.twitter.com/uwKGT8UwWL — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) August 6, 2020

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke

The actor also worked along with stars Rhea Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh and Ritvik Arora in the much-loved Star Plus show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke. The show followed the story of a young woman, who is expected to settle for an arranged married by her family. However, she decides to know her partner better before tying the knot. Reportedly, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke is Samir's last work.

Besides television, Samir has worked in many movies in his illustrious career. The actor has worked with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in Hasee Toh Phasee. He was also seen in Four and Ayushman Bhava.

(Image credits: Subham Banerjee Twitter)

