Samir Sharma's Last Tweet Was A Question On Universe Theoretical Physicist Dr. Michio Kaku

Television actor Samir Sharma passed away at his Malad residence. According to ANI, the actor was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling at his residence in Malad West on Wednesday night. It is also reported that Samir passed away a couple of days back. Samir Sharma was an ardent lover of writing as per his posts on Twitter and Instagram. His final tweet on Twitter was a question on Universe for Theoretical Physicist, Dr. Michio Kaku.

Samir Sharma last tweet on Twitter

On May 13, 2020, Samir took to Twitter handle to ask a question to astrophysicist Dr. Michio Kaku. He wrote asking him if it is possible that the universe is expanding faster than the speed of light. He further went on to ask if things are, “actually going back in time to the big bang and then expanding back again and thus creating infinite such space-time loops with infinite big bangs and infinite universes?” Take a look at his tweet below.

@michiokaku 1/2 Hi, just wondering, Is it possible that the universe is expanding faster than the speed of light beyond the visible universe and is actually going back in time to the big bang and then expanding back again and thus creating infinite such space time loops with... — Samir Sharma (@samirsharma5d) May 13, 2020

2/2.. with infinite big bangs and infinite universes with our universe being one of the infinite universes present right here along with the others? .. crudely speaking. — Samir Sharma (@samirsharma5d) May 13, 2020

Samir Sharma's death takes another talent away

Samir Sharma's death comes as a shock to the industry as well as fans. He originally started his career as a television actor and starred in the show Dil Kya Chahta Hai. The actor is best known for his role in the daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which helped him garner several praises and accolades. However, after gaining recognition in the television industry, the actor went on to work in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee, Ittefaq, My Birthday Song, and more. Several celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Sneha Wagh, Sidharth Malhotra, and many more have sent their prayers and condolences through their social media handle.

Samir's post on mental health

The actor even shared a post on mental health and went captioned it telling netizens to read if they cared about Sushant Singh Rajput. Samir wrote a deep note last month on the issue of depression and mental illness. He wrote saying, "Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Schizophrenia, etc. Do you know or do you understand what it means or do you feel? No, you 're not, unless you've been through it yourself. And anyone who doesn't have it will never be able to understand what it feels like." Take a look at the post below.

