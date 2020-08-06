Samir Sharma's Death Leaves Twitterati 'saddened'; Says 'another Talented Actor Left'

TV and film actor Samir Sharma was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday night. The 44-year-old actor allegedly died by suicide and was found hanging at his home located at Ahinsa Marg in Malad West. He was found hanging from the ceiling of his kitchen on August 5. As soon as the news of his demise broke on the internet, many Twitterati expressed their grief over his death.

A Twitter user wrote, "Shocked and saddened to know that #sameersharma is no more" while another asserted, "Beautiful soul gone too soon still can't accept the fact that you are no more!RIP". A section of fans also called out misleading information and asked to wait for an autopsy report before stating it a suicide. A few fans wrote 'Rest in peace'.

Beautiful soul gone too soon😭Still can't accept the fact that you are no more!RIP #SameerSharma 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yqgmqM2W9m — Madhu ❤ Maaneet (@maaneet4ever) August 6, 2020

Shocked and saddened to know that #sameersharma is no more 🙏RIP

Don't assume this as suicide without any legal investigation 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aqRy4NmIoX — Sukriti (@Sukriti_manju) August 6, 2020

another talented actor left this world #SameerSharma #RIP — Priyanka Chauhan (@priyachauhan016) August 6, 2020

Samir Sharma career

Samir Sharma hails from Delhi and briefly worked for Radio City in Bangalore before he joined acting. He made his acting debut with Dil Kya Chahta Hai and essayed the character of Nitin on the show. It was after this show that he was reportedly offered a role in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

He has starred in multiple other popular TV shows including Left Right Right, Four, Jyoti, and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, among many others. He essayed the character of ACP Adil Sheikh in a web series titled A.I.SHA My Virtual Girlfriend. He was also a part of Bollywood films like Hasee Toh Phasee and Ittefaq. Sameer Sharma was a part of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He played the character of Kuhu's (Kaveri Priyam) father on the show.

(With Inputs from PTI)

