Sana Khan-Anas Saiyad Reveal Name Of Their Baby Boy; Know Its Meaning Here

Former actress Sana Khan and her husband, Mufti Anas Saiyad, are overjoyed as they recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Sana Khan made the announcement through a video shared on social media, where she also revealed her son’s name.

2 things you need to know

On July 5, Sana Khan and her spouse celebrated the arrival of their newborn son.

After a span of five days, Sana Khan unveiled the first glimpse of her baby to the public.

Sana Khan reveals baby boy's name

In the video, Sana begins with a heartfelt message, sharing their happiness with the world about being blessed with a baby. She proudly introduces their son, Saiyad Tariq Jamil, and requests everyone to shower him with blessings and love. The actress also explained the meaning of his name through her post.

Anas gave the first glimpse of their baby

Earlier, Anas and Sana had given a glimpse of their baby boy on social media. While the video did not reveal his face or feet, it showed his hand and stomach, with the words "Mummy and me" adorning his clothes. Anas lovingly held his son's tiny hand as seen in the video.

(A screen grab from Sana Khan's photosharing app | Image: Sana Khan/Instagram)

Sana Khan took to Instagram on July 5th to share the news of her baby's arrival with her fans. In a touching note, she thanked the almighty for fulfilling their destiny and making the journey easier for them. She expressed her happiness and gratitude for the gift of their son.

Sana Khan, who retired from acting, tied the knot with Mufti Anas Saiyad on November 20, 2020. The couple has been embracing their new roles as parents with immense joy and love. The arrival of their baby boy has brought them deeper appreciation for the blessings in their lives.