Sana Khan Gets Pampered By Husband Anas With 'gold Plated Coffee' Atop Burj Khalifa

Former actor Sana Khan is spending time in Dubai with her husband Anas Sayiad. Sana has been treating her fans to some dreamy pictures while she is on holiday. On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, she shared a surprise she received from her husband Anas at Atmosphere, which is located on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa. She posted a photo from her coffee date that received a lot of attention. With a breathtaking view overlooking the Dubai cityscape, Sana can be seen sipping rich coffee coated with a thin sheet of gold.

Sana Khan’s husband surprises her with breakfast atop Burj Khalifa

In her post, she included a few photographs and videos of herself looking out the glass pane of the Burj Khalifa while sipping her 'gold plated coffee'. The video of their delicious breakfast is included in the update, as well as a selfie of Sana and Anas. "When your husband surprises you with breakfast at the top of the BURJ KHALIFA <3 The gold plated coffee," she captioned the photo.

Fans of the couple were really happy to see the couple enjoying themselves and wished them the best in life. Many people commented the word 'Mashaallah' on the picture in a bid to wish the couple well. Some of Sana's fans also commented saying that she looked resplendent in the pictures and that she was carrying the newly married glow perfectly. People also told her that she was really lucky to get a husband like Anas Sayiad who pampered her like this.

Sana Khan revealed her decision to marry Anas Sayiad through an Instagram post where she expressed that it was God who had brought the two of them together and wished he would keep them united forever too, both in this world and in the next life in Heaven. She wrote, "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah,” she had captioned her post revealing the news. The former actor also shared glimpses of her Honeymoon in Kashmir.

Promo Image Source: Sana Khan Instagram

