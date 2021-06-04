Sana Khan Mocked Over Her 'hijab', Former Actor Gives Troll Befitting Reply

Sana Khan recently showcased how she can stand for herself while confronting an online troll. Sana, who received a questionable comment from an Instagram user decided to give a befitting reply with an apt comment. The former actor, who called quits on her entertainment career last year enjoys a huge following on Instagram.

Sana Khan slams a troll

Sana Khan on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, posted a picture of herself donning a hijab and holding a cup of coffee. Along with the picture, the Jai Ho actor penned down a long note. Soon after uploading the picture, an Instagram user took to the comment section to question her choice of wearing hijab.

A screenshot of Sana Khan's post and comment

The comment read, “Itna padai likhai kast karke kiya faida wohi toh sabke jaisa pardeke andar rahena.” This roughly translates to, “what is the point of your education if you're going to hide behind a veil.” Sana acknowledged the troll and decided to give a reply. The former actor wrote, "Mere bhai, jab parde mai rahke... I can do my business, have amazing in-laws and a husband what more. I want. Most imp Allah is protecting me in every way. Alhamdulillah. And have completed my education too. So, isn’t it a win-win situation?”

A look at Sana Khan’s career

In October 2020, Sana Khan had announced that she is calling quits on the entertainment industry. She thanked her fans for the support and informed them that she will be out to serve the needy and help humanity. She later got married to Mufti Anas Saiyad in November. Sana Khan’s husband is a Surat-based businessman and an Islamic scholar.

Sana began her career in modelling and rose to fame with several television shows. She had begun her career in acting in 2005 after she was roped in for a film titled Yehi Hai High Society. Sana also made special appearances in films like E, Bombay to Goa, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, before doing pivotal roles in a series of Telugu and Hindi films. Sana Khan's latest appearance came in Neeraj Pandey's web series Special Ops, alongside Karan Tacker and Kay Kay Menon.

IMAGE: SANA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

