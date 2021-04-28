Sana Sayyad Of MTV's 'Splitsvilla' Fame To Appear In 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 11

Indian actress, Sana Sayyad, is all set to make an appearance in a new reality tv series, Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress started off her television career in 2015 by participating in MTV India's Splitsvilla 8 where she finished as the runner up with Utkarsh Gupta. The actress has since starred in the supernatural drama tv show, Divya Drishti, along with Nyra Banerjee, Sangita Ghosh, Adhvik Mahajan, and Mishkat Varma. Since its premiere, Divya Drishti has maintained its position in the top 20 most-watched Hindi shows of all time. Sana Sayyad is now set to appear in the reality tv show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 contestants

In Sana Sayyad's latest news, the actress will soon be making her way to the popular stunt reality tv series, Khatron Ke Khiladi. According to tellychakkar, the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 contestants list will include celebs like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Aastha Gill. Sana Sayyad has now joined the cast of the upcoming series, the contestants for which have now been finalized.

According to reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be shot in Cape Town and will have Rohit Shetty return as the host. The team has been working on the final logistics and will fly off in May for a month-long schedule. The contestants and crew will undergo a quarantine period before travelling and the shoot will happen inside a strict bio bubble.

More about Sana Sayyad's serials

Apart from Divya Drishti, the actress has also appeared in the tv show Papa By Chance. The show also starred actors Zebby Singh and Priya Tandon. It revolved around a rich man named, Yuvaan, who is misled to fall for a conspiracy about his dead father by his servant, Harman Battra, and accidentally kills a couple after his breaks fail.

Sana Sayyad also recently appeared in Star Plus' drama series, Lockdown Ki Love Story, along with Mohit Malik. The series follows the love story of Dhruv, played by Malik, and Sonam, played by Sayyad, who are forced to share a house with their respective families due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Sana Sayyad also played the character of Aditi Vashishth in Star Plus's Jaana Na Dil Se Door, in 2016.

,Image source - Sana Sayyad Instagram