Sana Sayyad's Photos From Her Mehendi Ceremony Go Viral On The Internet; Take A Look

Sana Sayyad who rose to fame after playing the character of Dristi in the TV series Divya Drishti has decided to tie the knot with boyfriend Imaad Shamsi. The couple has not shared any pictures from their wedding nuptials on their official social media handles yet, but social media is abuzz with inside pictures and videos. Pictures from their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies are going viral on Instagram.

Sana Sayyad's pre-wedding ceremonies in full swing

Divya Drishti actor Sana Sayyad and her fiance's pictures from the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies are going viral on the internet. If the pictures are anything to go by, then the celebrations are being held indoors in the presence of a few near and dear ones. After donning a yellow outfit for the Haldi, Sana Sayyad opted for a green ghagra choli for the Mehendi ceremony. The light green ghagra choli has floral motifs on it with a sheer dupatta. Sana opted for a heavy necklace studded with diamond and green gemstones with matching earrings and a maangteeka. Her hair is parted in the middle and is tied in a fishtail braid. A dark shade of lipstick and minimal makeup completes her look. Sana Sayyad's fiance Imaad Shamsi, on the other hand, opted for a white kurta with a cream coloured embellished jacket. Check out the picture below.

Makeup artist Ishneet Kaur did the make-up for the bride-to-be. She posted a photo on her Instagram account featuring Sana Sayyad and some guests. The photo seems to be from after the Mehendi ceremony, for Sana is dressed in silken shorts instead of the ghagra. Actor Adhvik Mahajan and his wife Neha also attended the function. Neha Mahajan is also a celebrity makeup artist and she styled Sana for the Mehendi ceremony. Take a look at the picture below.

On the work front, Sana Sayyad first appeared on TV in MTV's reality show Splitsvilla in 2015. Since then she has appeared in shows like Papa By Chance and Jaana Na Dil Se Door. She was last seen in the show Lockdown Ki Lovestory.

(Image: Imaad Shamsi's Instagram)

