Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti's popular television show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon completed 10 years recently and both the lead actors took to their social media handles and penned down their emotions on the special occasion. The romantic drama show premiered on June 6, 2011, and wrapped up a year and a half later on November 30, 2012. While Sanaya Irani shared a long note and expressed gratitude to her crew members, Barun posted a series of goofy behind-the-scenes images from the old days.

Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti celebrate 10 years of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

Television actors Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti were the lead cast members in the popular Star Plus show titled Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, which completed 10 years recently on June 6. On the special occasion, both of them took to their Instagram handles and shared throwback pictures from their serial, and wrote about the show and its importance. Sanaya wrote a lengthy emotional caption and thanked all her cast and crew members, who made the show a huge success.

She wrote, "Celebrating 10 beautiful years of IPKKND. I want to thank all the directors and their team who worked tirelessly on the show. Thank you to the team of writers Gautam Hegde (you being my favorite), thank you for a beautiful story, for your words, and for making Khushi such a memorable character. Now coming to the icing on the cake, thank you to all my co-actors for making the set such a fun and positive atmosphere to work in, not a single day felt like work with u guys. From talented actors to wonderful human beings you guys are the best."

Sanaya concluded her note by thanking the show's viewers for making it what it is and stated that their love is the most overwhelming and heartwarming feeling.

On the other hand, Sanaya's co-star and lead actor Barun Sobti posted a series of goofy pictures with his co-stars from the sets of the show. He captioned his post, "It’s been 10 years, you’d think we’d be a tad wiser! But Neh!!!" Sobti also added the hashtag Good Times along with his caption.

Image - Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.