Sanaya Irani Chills In Swimming Pool Under The Sun, Muses 'Life Is Beautiful'

TV actor Sanaya Irani is currently taking some time off her schedule and enjoying her vacation, with her close friends and family. She's a complete water baby and her Instagram posts prove this. So it's no surprise that she's enjoying her current vacation by the beach. Moreover, she has been sharing pictures of her, chilling by the pool quite frequently. Check out Sanaya Irani's Instagram posts.

Sanaya Irani's Instagram post chilling by the pool

Sanaya Irani shared a picture of her chilling by the pool, in her white and blue swimsuit. She wore a dramatic large hat and a pair of sunglasses, as she soaked in the sun and posed for a picture. In the caption, Sanaya wrote, "Expectations Vs Reality. Those few seconds you get to take a picture before Ivaan comes splashing into frame. @iakshaydogra thanks for being my saviour ðŸ¤— and @itsmohitsehgal thanks for the perfect click ðŸ˜˜.#holidaywithkids #lifeisbeautiful'."(sic)

In the first picture, Sanaya was seen posing under the sun, while in the second picture, two of her friends photobombed the picture. One of her friend's son Ivaan, photobombed the picture and her friend Akshay Dogra took his son away, who was trying to photobomb the picture.

Netizens loved Sanaya Irani's picture on the Gram. Several fans left comments under Sanaya Irani's photos, from her recent vacation. An Instagram user wrote, 'Gorgeous', while another wrote, 'You're the prettiest'. Several others could not stop gushing over Sanaya's picture and they left comments, praising her. One of her fans wrote, 'What a beautiful thing your presence', and another one wrote, 'OHH MY LOVE'(sic), in the comment section.

Sanaya Irani's photos from her vacation

Apart from her picture by the pool, Sanaya Irani also posted a picture of her chilling by the beach. She wore a gorgeous pink kaftaan and completed her outfit with a pair of funky white sunglasses and flip-flops. The most attractive thing about her whole look was her white flipflops, which said 'BEACH'.

Sanaya Irani also shared a picture with her husband Mohit Sehgal. The couple was seen chilling outside their tents in Goa, as they took a sunbath. They also shared their experience of living in tents and their overall experience of living in Goa.

