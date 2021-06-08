Sanaya Irani’s ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?’ Clocks 10 Years, Actor Shares A Lengthy Note

As Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti’s popular daily soap Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? completed ten years, the former shared a still from the show and penned down her emotions. In her lengthy message, she wrote, "So here goes a lot of thank you’s are due. Let’s start from the top" as she went on to thank the entire team, crew and makers, who made the show a huge success.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? clocks 10 years

Firstly, she thanked Gul Khan for being the only one who believed that she could play Khushi. Then she thanked Nissar Parvez and quipped that she knows he wasn’t convinced that she could play the part. However, she thanked him for all the help and encouragement he gave her once the journey had begun.

"I want to thank all the directors and their team who worked tirelessly on the show and my most favourite A.D. Afzal, Hrishikesh Gandhi and Abhishek Gandhi, thank you for making sure I looked lovely in every single frame. Thank you to the team of writers Gautam Hegde (you being my favourite), thank you for a beautiful story, for your words and for making Khushi such a memorable character. Special shout out to Lata Sreedhar, you are the reason the production was so awesome and of course, the reason why we all put on weight, there was never a dull moment with you around," she penned.

Speaking about her co-stars, she went on to call them "the icing on the cake", as they made the set such a fun and positive atmosphere to work in. Sanaya Irani further expressed that not a single day felt like work with them as they were a bunch of talented actors and wonderful human beings. She went on to tag Abha Parmar, Jayshree Talpade, Utkarsha Naik, Pyumori Mehta Ghosh, Deepali Pansare, Akshay Dogra, Aabhaas Mehta, Dalljiet Kaur, Karan Godhwani, Sana Makbul, Sanjay Batra, Rajesh Jais.

She gave a special shoutout to Kushi’s Arnav, Barun Sobti. "Last but not the least, the cherry on the icing, and that being all you lovely viewers across the world. IPKKND is what it is only because of you guys. Thank you for showering us with so much love over the last 10 years, it is the most overwhelming and heartwarming feeling," she added.

Irani continued that she feels extremely grateful for being a part of IPKKND, a show that gave her friends who are her family and that put her on the map. She concluded that she's forever grateful for all the love and warmth she has received from fans. Soon, netizens flooded the post with endearing comments.

The show follows the story of a rich businessman, Arnav Singh Raizada, who falls in love with a middle-class girl, Khushi Kumari Gupta. Even today, fans share several stills from this drama and recall their lovable chemistry.

IMAGE: STILL FROM ISS PYAAR KO KYA NAAM DOON?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.