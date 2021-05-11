'Sang Tu Aahes Ka' Cast: Know Details About The Actors Of This Horror-drama Show

Sang Tu Aahes Ka is a Marathi horror-drama airing on Star Parvah. The show revolves around characters like Swaraj and Vaibhavi who get possessed or attacked by ghosts. The show is written by Sameer Garud and directed by Deepak Nalawade. Actors like Siddharth Chandekar and Shivani Rangole are a part of the Sang Tu Aahes Ka cast. For the people wondering about Sang Tu Aahes Ka cast, here’s everything you need to know.

Sang Tu Aahes Ka cast

Siddharth Chandekar as Swaraj Joshi

Siddharth Chandekar plays the role of the protagonist in the show Sang Tu Aahes Ka. He has also worked in several other popular shows like Agnihotra and Kashala Udyachi Baat. Siddharth has also worked on some films like Zenda, Balgandharva, and Satrangi Re.

Shivani Rangole as Vaibhavi/ Sona

Shivangi Rangole plays the role of Vaibhavi/Sona in Sang Tu Aahes Ka cast. She also played the role of B. R Ambedkar’s wife in the show Maahamanvachi Gauravgatha. She also made her debut in the Marathi movie called Jara Hatke in 2016.

Saaniya Choudhari as Swaraj’s ex-wife

Saaniya Choudhari made her debut in the television industry with Sang Tu Aahes Ka. She was even honoured with the Best Smile in Miss Pune Festival in 2018. She is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life.

Sulekha Talwalkar as Sulakshana

Sulekha Talwakar plays the role of Swaraj’s Aatya in the show. Sulekha has been a part of several popular television shows like Shrimaan Shrimati and Char Divas Sasuche. She has also acted in popular films like Aai, Kadachit, and Premachi Goshta.

Sang Tu Aahes Ka supporting cast

Siddhi Patne as Shambhavi

Siddhi Patne plays the role of Shambhavi i.e… Vaibhavi’s sister in Sang Tu Aahes Ka. Siddhi Patne also played a crucial role in the Marathi movie called Chandri. She also featured in a music video called Govyachay Kinaryavar.

Pooja Katurde as Krutika

Pooja Katurde plays the role of Krutika i.e… Swaraj’s fiance in Sang Tu Aahes Ka cast. She also played the role of Radha in the show Vithu Mauli. She got her first break on Marathi serial called Ahilyabai Holkar which aired on Colors Marathi.

