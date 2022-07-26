Actor Sangita Ghosh who had recently introduced her first child, a daughter to social media fans, was miffed by an imposter. The actor who had shared pictures of her daughter on Instagram had fallen prey to an imposter who used her name along with her daughter's pictures. Owing to that, the actor went ahead and created a new account to connect with her fans.

After getting hassled with the activities of the imposter, the actor shared pictures of her little daughter, Devi, from the new one while explaining the problems she faced while 'making to the gram.' Sangita took to her Instagram story to clarify that she has deleted her old account, and now has created this new account.

Sangita Ghosh recreates new Instagram page after imposter attack

The actor who had reported the imposter account got a rude shock when it got suspended within 24 hours. Now, the star has made a new account and shared pictures of Devi with her husband Rajvi Shailendra Singh Rathore. "Der Aayi Durust Aayi. A calling I could not resist. Personally, one of becoming a Maa to Devi Rathore and professionally finally making it to the “gram". Let's begin. Lots of Love. Sangita Ghosh ( The Real One)," she wrote alongside the picture.



In another post on Instagram, the Parvarish actor shared her candid picture from a photo shoot and wrote, "it been a bumpy ride getting onto the "gram" felt nothing less than a warrior, here is hoping for a smoother ride hereon...Love n blessings in plenty are always welcome...Follow me on my Insta Id @imsangitaghosh. Let's begin this journey!!! Love and Light."

This is not the first time that the actor has fallen prey to such activities. The actor had tried to make an account but due to a fake account that is very active on Instagram, her real account got deactivated. The actor had penned a warning for fans on Twitter which read, "Very Important !! @realsangitaghosh Friends this account on @instagram is not me...it is someone impersonating to be me...I have personally twice tried to create accounts for myself and Instagram has suspended it owing it to @realsangitaghosh or someone raising reports (sic)" "Very Important !!@realsangitaghosh..PLEASE REPORT **_THE ACCOUNT I CREATED IS @THESANGITAGHOSH...Instagram I want my account back !!! Livid n Done !" she added.

IMAGE: Instagram/@IamSangitaGhosh