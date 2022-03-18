Sangram Singh Announces Wedding With Payal Rohatgi After She Breaks Down On TV

As Payal Rohatgi is currently garnering fame after her appearance in the recently launched reality TV show, Lock Upp, she recently expressed her grief to fellow contestants about not being able to get married to her long time boyfriend, Sangram Singh. The moment this episode aired on TV, Sangram Singh reacted to the same by revealing that they will be getting married in July.

Payal and Sangram met each other in the reality show 'Survivor India' and began dating thereafter. Payal once revealed that she met Sangram while travelling from Delhi to Agra when her car broke down on the highway. She revealed how Sangram stopped the car and helped her. The duo later fell in love with each other during the reality show. They have been dating for around 12 years.

Sangram Singh-Payal Rohatgi wedding date announced

Indian wrestler Sangram Singh recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video clip of Payal Rohatgi breaking down in front of the camera on the reality TV show, Lock Upp. While Payal Rohatgi expressed her grief about how the society had been influencing Sangram Singh to not get married to her, the latter penned a note revealing their wedding date.

He even mentioned that they were earlier planning to get married in March but they had to postpone it due to their prior work commitments. He further agreed to what Payal said in the video and stated that they were both equal in their relationship and added that every couple lived in the same manner. It was further revealed that they will be getting married on 21 July 2022, a date which is close to Sangram Singh's birthday.

Payal is very good girl. We are equal, every couple think and live like in same manner.

We planned for marriage in March but due to our both work commitments, will do in July near my birthday. God bless all https://t.co/oz3Y9Gn6XL — SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) March 17, 2022

Sangram Singh also announced that he is returning to wrestling this year and is going to play matches in Dubai very soon. Payal is in the Lock Upp show, due to which the marriage got postponed.

