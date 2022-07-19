Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi Pose With Shooter Dadi; Thank Her For Attending Their Wedding

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh recent tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members. Sangram has now taken to his social media account to share a picture of him and his now-wife posing with Prakashi Tomar, also known as Shooter Dadi. He thanked her for gracing the couple's wedding with her presence and showering her blessings on them.

Shooter Dadi attends Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh's wedding

Sangram Singh took to his Instagram account on Tuesday and shared a picture from his wedding featuring Shooter Dadi, aka Prakashi Tomar. The couple stood on either side of her as they smiled from ear to ear for a picture. Sangram thanked her for gracing the couple's special day with her presence and called her an 'inspiration'. He wrote, "Thank you Dadi ji for your graceful presence and blessed us on our big day. U r an inspiration. Lots of love and respect."

Have a look at the post here

Shooter Dadi also took to her social media account a few days ago and extended her wishes to the newlyweds. She shared a similar picture as she posed with the couple and wished them good health and happiness. Translated in English, she wrote, "Many congratulations to Sangram and Payal on their wedding. May you both remain happy and healthy."

Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh's wedding

The much-loved couple tied the knot in Agra on July 9 as they celebrated their big day with friends and family. They shared glimpses from their royal wedding on social media and wishes began to pour in for the couple as they began a new chapter of their lives together. Payal looked stunning as she donned a red lehenga with gold detailing and mirror work as she posed alongside her longtime beau, who opted for a white sherwani. The couple looked regal as they posed alongside each other for the first time as husband and wife.

