Sanjana Sanghi's Most Stunning Outfits That You Must Check Out

Sanjana Sanghi kickstarted her career in Bollywood with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar in 2011. Since then she has been a part of various hit films like Fukrey Returns and Hindi Medium. Sanjana is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Dil Bechara alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie is an adaption of the popular novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film was initially scheduled for a November 29. 2019 release but has now been pushed forward to May 8, 2020.

In addition to her run on the silver screen, Sanjana Sanghi is quite popular on social media. Most of it can be attributed to her uber-stylish fashion sense. She makes it a point to always make heads turn whenever she steps out.

Sanjana Sanghi’s most loved outfits

1. Sanjana Sanghi recently attended Mithibai College, Mumbai’s Kshitij festival. During the event, she sported this simple denim on denim look. She wore a denim skirt and paired it with a plain white T-shirt topped with a denim jacket.

2. It is not just western but Sanjana Sanghi has aced the traditional wear game as well. She wore this black lehenga choli and paired it with golden accessories. Sanjana’s embroidered lehenga is the one who stole the cake here.

3. Sanjana Sanghi wore this shimmery red jumpsuit for an event. The off-shoulder look just added to the glamour of the entire outfit. She kept the look a no-fuss one with zero accessories and side-parted open hair.

4. Talk about casual-chic outfits and this one from Sanjana Sanghi does not fall behind. She wore this simple laced white top with a pair of ripped jeans. She completed the look with wavy hair and a leather belt.

