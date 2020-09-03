Actor Sanjay Choudhary Lashes Out At Casting Directors; Says 'roles Are Snatched'

Actor Sanjay Choudhary, popularly known as Munna from Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, recently lashed out against the casting director of a web series after he was sacked. In an interview with SpotboyE, Sanjay stated that he is quite upset with the ongoing casting procedure for the series. He spoke about how nowadays all actors are facing competition from an unexpected quarter. Read below to know more about what happened with Sanjay Choudhary.

Sanjay Choudhary went on to express his disappointment as he explained how an aspiring actor, working day and night to get an audition, has to suffer as their 'roles are snatched and given to those who have good connections with the industry and casting directors.' He further emphasised on how casting directors are supposed to help actors land roles, however, they are rather impinging their territories.

Actor Sanjay Choudhary lashes out at casting directors

Sanjay also alleged that casting directors either cast themselves or friends or their acquaintainces. Sanjay further mentioned that there is no opportunity for newcomers as casting directors are either selecting their friends, relatives or themselves. He concluded by saying that every actor must be given equal opportunity whether experienced or not.

About Sanjay Choudhary

Sanjay Choudhary, who has been a part of the show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, is a popular Indian television actor. He has also worked as a theatre artist. Sanjay Choudhary’s shows are quite popular among soap opera fans. He has been a part of shows like Laapataganj, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and Internet Wala Love. Sanjay is also quite famous on social media such as Instagram where he has a fan following of 100k followers.

Currently, the actor is seen in the ongoing Indian television show, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. Sanjay plays the role of Kamlesh, the boyfriend of Happu’s oldest daughter. Happu Ki Ultan Paltan cast consists of Yogesh Tripathi, Kamna Pathak, Himani Shivpuri, Sanjay Choudhary, Ashna Kishore, Zahara Sethjiwala, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Aryan Prajapati, Zaara Warsi, Sharad Vyas, Somya Azad, Kishore Bhanushali and Arnav Tata.

