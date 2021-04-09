Sanjay Gagnani On Getting Into Girl's Avatar For 'Kundali Bhagya': 'It Took Me Two Hours'

Zee TV’s top-rated show Kundali Bhagya has offered many interesting twists to its viewers ever since its inception. All the drama in Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) lives has surely kept the audience at the edge of their seats over the past few months. However, the show recently witnessed a dramatic twist when Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani) made a comeback with plans to cause havoc in the Luthra family by trying to marry Kritika (Twinkle Vasisht). Amidst all the wedding drama, the show saw another twist with the evil Akshay (Naveen Sharma) returning to make it double the trouble for our beloved PreeRan during their Holi celebrations.

Sanjay Gagnani on playing a woman in Kundali Bhagya

In the previous episodes, Akshay and Prithvi joined forces to cause trouble for Preeta. However, Akshay was murdered and the police are now on a run to look for the murderer. It was revealed that right before the murder, Preeta and Prithvi met Akshay separately. And to make sure they come out clean in the murder mystery, they decide to go and erase all evidence. For the same, Prithvi Malhotra disguises as a woman.

Sanjay Gagnani in Kundali Bhagya who plays the role of Prithvi Malhotra, revealed, “As an actor, I’ve always craved to excel in my craft. I love it when people get entertained with my performance and compliment me for my hard work, versatility, and consistency. I believe, as an actor, we have the power to bring in happiness in the lives of people by entertaining them. Kundali Bhagya is one show which has turned the tables for me. It has actually changed my Bhagya and given me a scope to incorporate different looks and characters whenever the role has required me to adopt a disguised look in order to perform vicious activities in the show. In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, I take up a girl’s avatar to safeguard my evil plan from being exposed.”

Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gagnani further added, “To be honest, it took me almost two hours to get ready and achieve this new look of a girl. As a male actor, I’ve always wondered why female actors take so much time to get ready, but when I was required to get into a female avatar, I realized the real reason! I have a newfound respect for all the female actresses for being so hardworking, dedicated, and strong! Getting the nuances right of a lady was difficult too, but I loved the challenge. I just hope everyone likes the high voltage drama that I bring about in this new avatar as well as Prithvi in the upcoming episodes.”

Promo Image Source: Still from the show Kundali Bhagya

