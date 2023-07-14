Sanjeeda Shaikh Addresses Rumours Of Dating Harshavardhan Rane? Actress' Post Goes Viral

Sanjeeda Shaikh has been in the limelight for months, owing to her rumoured relationship with Taish co-star Harshvardhan Rane. On Friday, the actress has dropped a cryptic post, seemingly reacting to the dating rumours. Previously, the actress was married to Aamir Ali, but they separated in 2020 after eight years of their marriage. The ex-couple welcomed their daughter Ayra in 2021 via surrogacy.

3 things you need to know

In June, Sanjeeda and her daughter reportedly holidayed with Harshvardhan.

Sanjeeda has custody of her daughter.

Next, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project.

What Sanjeeda Shaikh posted on social media?

The Gehraiyaan actress shared a video on her Instagram handle featuring several monochrome pictures of her. Alongside the video, she wrote, "Privacy is Power." The actress, who keeps her personal life away from the media, seemed to be indirectly addressing the dating rumours. Check out the post below:

What sparked the dating rumours?

In June, Sanjeeda Shaikh jetted off to the Gir Forest with her daughter Ayra and shared a video on her Instagram handle, in which they were seen sitting in a jeep and enjoying a jungle safari. Days before this, Harshvardhan had also shared a series of pictures from his trip to the Gir Forest, and was seen sitting in a similar jeep. Netizens were quick to notice that the jeep they were sitting in looked identical.

(Harshvardhan Rane (L) and Sanjeeda Shaikh (R) | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Sanjeeda Sheikh?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjeeda Shaikh will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web series Heeramandi. The series also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and Sharmin Segal. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the series. She also has Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, in the pipeline. The film will release next year in January.