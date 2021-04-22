Sanjeeda Shaikh Announces Her Upcoming Punjabi Film 'Main Te Bapu' With Parmish Verma

Television actor Sanjeeda Shaikh took to Instagram to share details regarding her upcoming Punjabi film, Main Te Bapu. Sanjeeda shared a photo of a clapboard in which the name of the movie was written. Sanjeeda Sheikh will be working with popular Punjabi musician Parmish Verma in the movie.

Sanjeeda Shaikh announces her upcoming Punjabi film Main Te Bapu

Sanjeeda Shaikh shared a photo on her Instagram account and announced the details of her upcoming Punjabi movie. The film will be directed by Uday Pratap Singh and Jaleesh Oberoi will be helming the cinematography department. Sanjeeda will play a lead role along with Parmish Verma. Actors like Satish Verma, Sunita Dhir, and Sukhwinder Chahal will also play crucial roles in the movie. Details about the plot of the movie and the release date haven’t been announced yet. Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Sanjeeda’s announcement post. Several users commented that they are excited to see her new project while several others wrote that they are excited to see her opposite of Parmish Verma in the movie. Some fans congratulated her and wished her good luck for the new project. Check out some of the reactions from her post below.

Sanjeeda Sheikh on the work front

Sanjeeda Sheikh made her acting debut with Baghban in 2003. She then played the role of protagonist in the show Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa for which she received a positive response from the audience. She also played the role of Ayesha in the show Kayamath. For her performance in Kayamath, she also won Zee Gold Awards and Indian Telly Awards in the year 2008. She made her Punjabi movie debut with Ashke in the year 2018. In 2020, she starred in popular films like Taish and Kaali Khuhi.

Sanjeeda has also hosted and participated as a contestant in many reality shows. She participated in Nach Baliye 3 along with her husband Aamir Ali. She also hosted the fourth season of Nach Baliye. In 2010, she participated in the show called Zara Nachke Dikha 2 in which she emerged as a winner of the show. She also participated in the show Power Couple, in which she emerged as a finalist.

Promo Image Source: Sanjeeda Sheikh's Instagram

