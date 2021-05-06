Sanjeeda Shaikh Drops Adorable Pic Of Her Daughter, Ayra; Captions It 'Mashallah'

On May 6, 2021, Sanjeeda Shaikh took to her official Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture featuring her daughter, Ayra. In the picture, Ayra can be seen doing some reading, while Sanjeeda captures the candid picture. Sharing the adorable picture, Sanjeeda simply wrote 'Mashallah'. Many of her television friends also dropped comments praising the girl.

Sanjeeda Shaikh's daughter Ayra enjoys reading

In the picture, Sanjeeda Shaikh's daughter Ayra can be seen sporting a light pink coloured bodysuit. She can be seen seated on a brown coloured couch and enjoying her reading session. As Sanjeeda tries to click the candid picture, Ayra looks into the camera adorably. As for the caption, Sanjeeda wrote, "Mashallah" and dropped nazar amulet emoticon.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her friends from the entertainment industry dropped lovely comments. Vatsal Sheth dropped a loving face emoticon, while Poonam Preet Bhatia commented, "Areee areeee ayruuuu my jaan" with a heart and kissing face emoticons. Several others such as Nivedita Basu, Kanchi Kaul, Mahhi Vij were also in awe of Sanjeeda's daughter's picture.

One can see Sanjeeda Shaikh's Instagram is filled with Ayra's snaps. Recently, Sanjeeda shared a video featuring Ayra, who can be seen taking a horse ride at the beach. In the video, she can be seen sporting a printed white dress and a cap. As Ayra enjoyed her ride, she flashed her bright smile. Sanjeeda captioned it as, "My precious" with a shining red heart.

Sanjeeda Shaikh married her longtime beau Aamir Ali in the month of March 2012. The couple welcomed their daughter, Ayra through surrogacy in the month of August 2020. Recently, the couple parted ways and Sanjeeda is living separately on her own due to the differences in their relationship. However, there is no official statement on the same. On the work front, Sanjeeda has appeared in many popular daily soaps such as Kayamath, Jaane Pehchane Se Yeh Ajnabi, Hi! Padosi... Kaun Hai Doshi?, Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan, Love Ka Hai Intezaar, Kundali Bhagya, Tantra, Kumkum Bhagya, and many more. Recently, she was featured in Jubin Nautiyal and Mithoon's music video, Toh Aa Gaye Hum, and Jass Manak's Saiyaan. Both the music videos are well received by the audience.

