Sanjeeda Shaikh Flaunts Her Curves And Curls In Latest Instagram Post; See Pic

Sanjeeda Shaikh is showing off her curves and curls. The Taish actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself showing off her curves in a pair of blue denim. Apart from showing off her curves, Sanjeeda Shaikh also flaunted her red hair in this Instagram post.

Sanjeeda Shaikh is quite active on social media. The TV actor apart from sharing her new projects also shares an update about her personal life. The Taish actor is no less than a fashion icon for her fans since she often posts pictures in various outfits and provides some major style inspiration. In her latest Instagram post, Sanjeeda Shaikh shared a picture of a toned body and luscious locks.

In the picture, Sanjeeda is facing the wall and is wearing a pair of wide-legged denim. Along with these denim, the actor is sporting what seems like a bralette. The Taish actor simply captioned this picture with a heart eyes emoticon. Sanjeeda is posing in what seems to be a baby room and the wallpaper is also a dead giveaway of the same. Take a look at Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram post.

Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram post received immense love from her fans. One fan was in “aww” of her post. While one fan commented, “cute” on the post. Others posted plenty of heart and heart eyes emoticons in the comment section. Take a look at these comments on Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram post below.

Sanjeeda Shaikh wraps up ‘Kun Faya Kun’ shoot

Sanjeeda Shaikh will be once again sharing screen space with her Taish co-star Harshvardhan Rane. Sanjeeda and Harshvardhan’s chemistry was loved by fans in the ZEE5 Original. Recently, the duo has wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film, Kun Faya Kun. According to Bollywood Hungama’s report, Kun Faya Kun’s shoot took place in Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani, and Wai. Sanjeeda Shaikh shared the wrap-up update on Instagram. In the post, she is posing with Harshvardhan and Kun Faya Kun’s director Kushan Nandy.

Along with the Instagram post, Sanjeeda wrote, “A breathtaking thriller, a fun filled shoot, finally comes to a wrap! My next movie Kun Faya Kun directed by @kushannandy is coming to cinemas soon. Stay tuned! #KunFayaKun”. Take a look a look at Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram post below.

