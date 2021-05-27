Sanjeeda Shaikh Shares Adorable Video Of Teaching Her Daughter The Alphabet: Watch

Sanjeeda Shaikh is a popular television actor who had been married to actor Aamir Ali for a long time before the two decided to part ways back in 2019. While the separation of Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali made great ripples in the industry, what was even bigger news was the fact that the couple had a baby via surrogacy. Sanjeeda Shaikh’s baby often pops up on her and Aamir Ali’s social media handles where they are seen fawning over her in their individual posts. On May 26, 2021, Sanjeeda Shaikh took to Instagram to share a video of herself with her daughter.

Sanjeeda Shaikh's baby's 'night homework'

In the video, Sanjeeda Shaikh’s baby can be seen learning the letters while associating them with objects. Sanjeeda Shaikh is carrying her baby while saying the letters for her daughter to tell her an object with the alphabet. The baby very sweetly says ‘apple’ when her mother asks her ‘A for?’, this goes on till the duo reaches the alphabet ‘C’. Sanjeeda Shaikh’s daughter can be seen looking right into the camera with a toothless grin while she answers all the questions thrown at her correctly. The video has been captioned, “Night homework” followed by an emoji indicating a stack of books.

Sanjeeda Shaikh’s friends from the industry could not keep calm and commented saying how cute her daughter was. Some people commented on just how adorable Sanjeeda Shaikh’s baby was. Others commented using emoji’s ranging from the heart emoji to the blessing hand emoji. Actor Sohanna Sinha commented saying, “Alley can she give me tutions?”.

Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram followers were also awed by just how cute the baby was and how well she was saying the alphabets. Most people commented saying ‘aww’ because of how cute the video was. Others commented saying that the baby was really adorable. Yet many commented showering more endearments on her while also complimenting her mother. The video received 484k views and over two thousand comments in under a day.

IMAGE: SANJEEDA SHAIKH'S INSTAGRAM

