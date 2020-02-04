'Sanjivani 2' Actor Namit Khanna Gives His Fans Some Vacation Goals; See Pictures

Sanjivani 2 actor Namit Khanna is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. The actor plays the role of doctor Sid on the popular television show. Apart from being an actor, he has mentioned that he is also a model and a photographer. However, his social media account proves that the actor is fond of travelling and is often seen visiting far off places with his camera. He has been giving his fans travel goals as he recently posted a few pictures from his travels. Check out some of the most breath-taking pictures of Sanjivani 2 actor Namit Khanna as he visits the foreign lands.

Namit Khanna’s Instagram photos

Sanjivani 2 actor Namit Khanna visited Vietnam for a vacation. He posted a picture alongside the statue of Lady Buddha, which is one of the prominent attractions of the place. In another picture, he is seen rowing a boat in the Halong Bay in Vietnam. He mentioned that he enjoyed his time in the scenic land to the fullest.

The Sanjivani 2 actor mentioned that he took a vacation to the exotic, scenic Peru. He posted a picture of himself wearing a jacket and a pair of glasses while he is surrounded by a valley on all sides. In another picture, he wrote that he visited the beautiful Machu Picchu and that he can tick the place off his bucket list.

In the first picture, the Sanjivani 2 actor is seen visiting the snowy peaks in Switzerland. He wore that he visited the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise which is about 12,700 feet above sea level. For his birthday Namit Khanna visited Sri Lanka. He wrote that his birthday began with him taking a walk on the beach, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

