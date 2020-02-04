Sanjivani 2 Written Update For February 4 | Ishani Isn't Able To Sleep

Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows of Star Plus which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from Monday (February 3) and airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update — February 4, 2020

In today's episode, NV holds the bindi hesitantly and tries reasoning but his neighbours force him to apply it on Ishaani's forehead. He then ties the Mangalsutra around her neck. He later asks Bebe that they had already done all the rituals on marriage then why did they repeat it. On the other hand, Ishaani just starres at Sid and their past moments keep on flashing in front of her eyes.

Ratan runs after Ishaani as she gets up and runs towards her room after apologising to everyone. However, Bebe manages the situation by giving them some excuse. Ishaani goes to her room and starts throwing things. She removes the bindi and bangles and later breaks down while NV stands helpless. He thinks that he promised to stand by her side when she needed her but could also understand how difficult it was for her to do all of that in front of Sid.

At night, NV keeps drinking when Bebe enters the room to give him company. She asks him to pour some wine for her too because she wants to give him company. NV tells her that two people are to blame for Ishaani's condition — one is Sanjivani and the other is Dr Mathur. He tells Bebe that everything can be sorted once Sid gets well and answers Ishaani's questions.

Bebe asks him what if Sid's entry created any further problems in his relationship with Ishaani. He tells her that he will be fine and is also sure that his relationship would not get affected. He tells Bebe that he knows her pain while Bebe consoles him by saying that she is sure that he would make things right and has full faith in him. As she leaves from his room, she hugs and kisses him.

After Bebe leaves, NV starts thinking about ways to put Ishaani to sleep and starts surfing the web to find solutions. He later finds out that jasmine brings in good sleep, so he buys it and keeps it under her pillow. However, Ishaani still could not sleep and eventually gets up to visit Sid while NV watches her from a distance.

