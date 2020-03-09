Sanjivani 2 Written Update | March 09: Ishani Performs The Surgery On Sid

Sanjivani 2's March 9, 2020, episode begins with Ishani preparing herself for the upcoming surgery. Rahil wishes her the best of luck for her surgery and even brings in NV And Bebe to congratulate her. NV then feeds Ishani some curd and sugar and tells her that she will complete one of her greatest life goals today. An ecstatic Ishani then goes to the OT and meets Dr Mehta.

Sanjivani 2 written update for March 09, 2020

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna takes home some happy memories from her last day on the sets of 'Sanjivani'

Ishani tells Dr Mehta that this is the biggest surgery of her life. She also says that all this is only possible thanks to Mr Singh. Mr Mehta tells Ishani that NV told him that she was the best person for this difficult surgery. NV butts in and asks Dr Mehta to stop talking. However, Dr Mehta says that Ishani should know the truth and tells her that NV has been preparing her for this surgery. He reveals that NV made her take all the anxiety medications to help her get better before the big surgery day.

Ishani feels indebted to NV, but he tells her that she should only concentrate on the operation. Dr Mehta then asks her to come along so that they may start the procedure. Ishani thanks NV for all his help and tells him that he has done a lot for her. NV tells Ishani that her success is his dream right now. He then ties a Gurudwara Cloth around her forehead. NV then wishes Ishani once again and tells her to go begin the surgery.

Also Read | Sanjivani 2 written update for March 5: NV asks Ishaani to do his and Bebe's surgery

Before the surgery, Ishani has a brief conversation with Sid. Sid tells her that if anything happens to him, she should move on with her life and find someone else. Ishani reassures him and says that nothing will happen to him. She then remembers NV's words and gets motivated. Dr Mehta then tells Ishani to start the surgery. Ishani is shocked, as she thought that she would only be Dr Mehta's assistant. Dr Mehta reveals that NV wants her to perform the surgery and that he is only here to supervise her.

Ishani then nervously asks Dr Mehta where she needs to make the incision. However, Ishani quickly strengthens her resolve and decides to trust her instincts. She then makes a precise cut that impresses Dr Mehta. For the next few hours, Ishani performs the surgery on Sid and commands the operating team.

Also Read | 'Sanjivani 2' written update | March 6: Ishani find the truth behind Sid's overdose

However, Sid's pulse starts to drop. But Ishani does not lose her cool and she quickly begins stabilizing Sid. Ishani then says that they need to give him an injection. NV is hesitant, as the side effects could be severe. But Ishani takes command and injects Sid herself. She then seals up the incisions with perfection. Dr Mehta says that they will have to wait and see the effects of the surgery. NV claps and congratulates Ishani for her stunning success.

Also Read | Lesser known facts about 'Sanjivani' star Surbhi Chandna you probably didn't know about

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.