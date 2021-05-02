Sanket Bhosale breaks down during engagement while professing love, Sugandha consoles

Stand-up comedian and singer Sugandha Mishra recently tied the knot with The Kapil Sharma show co-actor Sanket Bhosale. The nuptial ceremony took place in Jalandhar and was attended by close friends and family. The couple has been sharing adorable pictures and videos on social media while giving a glimpse of the various wedding ceremonies and one such has caught the attention of fans. Sugandha shared a video that showed Sanket giving an emotional speech on their engagement.

Sanket Bhosale gets emotional on his engagement

The video showed Sugandha wearing a yellow and pink lehenga, while Sanket looks dapper in a matching yellow suit. The video further showed Sanket speaking about how the two fell in love and how privileged he feels to get Sugandha as his life partner. Soon after expressing his feelings for Sugandha, Sanket got emotional and broke down. Sugandha then tried to console him while wiping his tears and hugging him. She captioned the post and wrote, “#Moment Which left my soul stirred for a lifetime. Moment of Luv.”

The couple recently shared glimpses of their Haldi ceremony where the two can be seen grooving happily on the dhol beats. Sanket shared the video and wrote, “Jado Nachhe Vyaah Wala Munda.” On the other hand, Sugandha also shared the video on her Instagram account along with a collage of her turmeric-smeared face. She captioned it, "Haldi (sic)." After the two actors got married, the adorable couple had shared pictures from their wedding while expressing their love before beginning a new chapter. "Your Life, My Rules"," wrote Sugandha while sharing the picture from the jaimala ceremony. The two had announced the good news on Instagram The actress had made the shocking revelation with some love-decked pictures of the two. While thanking people for their love and wishes, the actress wrote, “Thanx for Showering your Blessings and Soo much of Love. Feeling really grateful for your wishes.” Sanket also shared a host of photos from what seems like a pre-wedding shoot and wrote, “Thank you very much EveryBuddy for showering your Lovely Wishes and Blessings. #FeelingGreat #grateful.”

(Image credit: sugandhamishra23/ Instagram)