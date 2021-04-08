Saqib Khan Of 'Roadies Revolution' Fame Quits Show Business For Religious Reasons

Roadies Revolution star Saqib Khan has taken to Instagram in order to reveal that he has quit the show business due to religious reasons. As one will soon see, Saqib Khan's Instagram post sees the former actor and model expanding on why did he exactly choose to leave the world of entertainment behind. One of the main reasons for the same, as per Saqib Khan, is that the industry was forcing him to go against the tenets of his faith. One section of the post also sees him talking about how Allah is essentially the best planner and expressed his faith in his timing. In addition to the same, the reality television show star can be seen expressing his gratitude for all the love and attention that he has received so far. Saqib Khan's latest Instagram post can be found below.

Saqib Khan bids adieu to show business:

As a follow-up to the post above, the Roadies Revolution star even released an Instagram reels video, which can see him preach some of the teachings of his faith in his own way. In addition to the same, through the post, the former model and reality television show star can be seen communicating that reading Namaaz will grant an individual peace. Saqib Khan's video can be found below.

Saqib Khan on the effects of Namaaz and the teachings of his faith:

A little about Saqib Khan:

Saqib Khan was born and brought up in a middle-class family in Kashmir, India. He completed his early schooling from the state and after that, he completed his graduate course in Law from the University of Dubai. He is also known for his famous introduction that he gave to Ranvijjay Singha, one of the oldest names associated with the Roadies series. The following days and weeks would see him becoming one of the audience's favourites due to his stint on the show.

A peek into Saqib Khan's Instagram: