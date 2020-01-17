Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Open Up On Comparison With Saif And Deepika

Imitiaz Ali's much-awaited romantic drama Love Aaj Kal's trailer is finally out on YouTube. The film has been making headlines since a very long time as reports of the leading actors of the film namely Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan dating started making rounds on the internet. Imitiaz Ali had almost a decade ago, in 2009, helmed a film by the same title which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, while the new venture of the movie stars Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan alongside the Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan as the lead pair.

The movie essayed how the definition of romance has changed across the decades while from what can be perceived from the trailer of Love Aaj Kal, it will be safe to say that Ali's new venture too, is somewhere on the same lines as it will also narrate a love story set in two different time periods, 1990 and 2020. Thus, comparisons between the lead actors of both the Imitiaz Ali films are bound to happen. However, Sara Ali Khan brushed-off all the comparisons at the trailer launch of the movie.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's take on comparisons with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone

Sara Ali Khan, at the trailer launch of the film, cleared all the air by stating that Love Aaj Kal is not a sequel of the Saif and Deepika starrer Love Aaj Kal which released in 2009 as Imitiaz Ali had clearly stated what love was then, with Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. She then added saying that Kartik is not playing Saif Ali Khan's character and she is not playing Deepika Padukone's character and that they are portraying totally new characters, but are aware that there will be some unnecessary comparisons, and they are okay with that. Sara further added that this film talks about the love of today.

Adding to Sara's statement, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan said that this is a totally new film and they have not carried forward the first film. He ended his statement saying that this film will be compared to that film, more than characters or actors being compared and even if Imtiaz Ali makes another Love Aaj Kal again with them, it will be compared to this one.

