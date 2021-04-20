Sara Gurpal Tests Positive For COVID-19, Guru Randhawa And Kaur B Wish Speedy Recovery

Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, Punjabi actor Sara Gurpal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 29-year-old actor took to her social media handles to inform the same to her friends and followers and urged them to stay safe.

Sara Gurpal tests positive for Covid-19

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, April 19, Sara Gurpal shared a picture of her tweet that announced she tested positive for the virus and also said she has isolated herself. She also requested people who met her recently to undergo a test. The tweet read "Just tested positive for #coronavirus Taking care of myself ! #isolated I request you guys to take proper care and if you have met me recently then please get yourself checked. #CoronavirusPandemic". She captioned the post on Instagram "It's going crazy".

Upon hearing news of Sara Gurpal covid-19 positive result, not just her fans but many celebrities from the industry dropped heart-warming messages for her speedy recovery in comments. Singer Guru Randhawa, who featured with her in music videos FAIL and Rani, commented, "Stay Strong. Get Well soon" to which Gurpal replied, "hanji! Thank you". Nishant Singh Malkani who himself recovered after testing positive commented in Punjabi that she too will recover soon. Her fellow singer and good friend Kaur B commented "Get Well Soon Love".

A sneak peek of Sara Gurpal's Instagram

Earlier this month, Sara Gurpal started the shoot of her upcoming Punjabi movie Shava Ni Girdhari Lal directed by Gippy Grewal. She will be appearing in the lead roles alongside Neeru Bajwa and Gurpreet Ghuggi. Sharing the photo of the clipboard from the shoot, Sara Gurpal expressed her excitement to start the project in the caption and wrote "Very happy to be part of this project. congratulations to the whole team". She is also awaiting the release of the film Gur Mukh and earlier this month she unveiled the release date of the same along with the poster. The film will be releasing worldwide on August 27, 2021.

Promo Image Source: Sara Gurpal's Instagram

