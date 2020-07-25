Sara Khan Set To Play Poulomi Devi In 'Santoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat Kathayein'

Sara Khan is all set to enter the world of Santoshi Maa with her new character. Khan recently revealed it in a video and said that fans will see her in a negative character as ‘devi’. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Sara Khan to feature in Santoshi Maa show

Actor Sara Khan, who is known for shows like Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Comedy Nights Bachao, Namah Lakshmi Narayan, recently announced that she will be playing a major role in the show Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein. She will play the character of Poulomi Devi. Reportedly, the actor stated that she will be seen in a new role on Santoshi Maa, which will air at 9 pm IST.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?



According to reports, the television actor further said that she is very excited to play this new character as it is a negative character, where she will get to portray every emotion. The actor then stated that she will not only enter in the show’s 'Dev Lok', but will also enter the 'Dharti Lok' and 'bring chaos' along with her.

Talking about the lead characters of the mythical epic drama show, Khan said that Poulomi Devi will also bring ups and downs in the lives of Indresh and Swati, and will also create problems in their relationship.

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz



Khan also said that her character of a Goddess will also be quite strong and will give Santoshi Maa a run for her money in the show. She was very excited about this new venture and urged her fans to catch her every night on Santoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat Kathayein. Fans of Khan are now all geared up and are highly eager to watch the actor in her new role as a deity.

Sara Khan has been quite busy with her family amid the lockdown. She has been highly active on social media platforms and is often seen posting videos and photos for her fans on her Instagram handle. The actor will now play the role of Poulomi Devi which has been earlier played by Sayantani Ghosh and Debina Bonnerjee.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.