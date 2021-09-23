'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Reunion: Rupali Ganguly Shares Video, Pics As Cast Reunites

The cast of the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai reunited for a house party on Wednesday, September 22. Rupali Ganguly, one of the main cast of the television show, shared glimpses of the reunion on her Instagram story.

Rupali, who we have known as 'Monisha' in the sitcom, posted several photos with her co-actors from the show. In one of the photos, she can be seen posing with Sumeet Raghavan, who played her onscreen better half 'Sahil' on the show. "Some friendships are life-long," she captioned it.

Take a look:

Indravadhan Sarabhai aka Satish Shah, Roshesh aka Rajesh Kumar, show’s director Aatish Kapadia were also part of the reunion. Sharing the photo, she wrote,” I love them, More pics coming up!”

Check the post:

Rupali Ganguly gives a sneak-peek into Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai reunion

Rupali also gave fans a sneak-peek into the gathering via Instagram Live. In the video, Rupali introduced her ‘most favourite family, the most precious family’. She hugged Satish Shah as he cracked a joke, “Tere baal hataegi to meri shakal dikhegi (They will get to see my face only if you move your hair out of the way). She then kissed Maya Sarabhai aka Ratna Pathak and asked her to say ‘hi’ for camera. After which Ratna put on a serious face and asked, “To whom?” just like her character on the show.

Rupali also introduced the show's producer JD Majethia as ‘guru gyaani baba” and he added, “Modern baba hai, modern.” She then moved on to Deven Bhojani aka Dushyant whom she introduced as the “cutest”. Rosesh aka Rajesh also did his trademark ‘whoopee’ in the video.

Watch the video on Rupali Ganguly's Instagram here:

For the unversed, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai ran for two years between 2004 and 2006 and became a cult classic and continues to be an all-time favourite show. It showcased the unspoken battle between an uptight matriarch and modern mother-in-law (Maya Sarabhai) and a "middle-class" daughter-in-law (Monisha).

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly currently stars in the show Anupamaa which airs on Star Plus. The show revolves around a woman named Anupamaa, who sacrificed her dreams to raise her family. Rupali plays the titular role in the show.

(Image Source: @RUPALIGANGULY/INSTAGRAM)