Sarah Paulson On 'American Horror Story' Season 10: 'I Think This Is My Last Season'

As the Primetime Emmy Award winner Sarah Paulson is currently working in two popular TV shows, American Horror Story: Double Feature and Impeachment: American Crime Story, she recently opened up about how the American Horror Story season 10 might be her last.

As Sarah Paulson has been collaborating with Ryan Murphy in the two shows, she was still clueless about her next collab with him.

Sarah Paulson reveals American Horror Story season 10 might be her last

In one of the latest episodes of Watch What Happens Live, the host of the show, Andy Cohen asked Sarah Paulson about her next collaboration with Ryan Murphy after working with him on a couple of successful projects. In response to the question, Sarah Paulson stated, “I don't know. It's the first time in about three years where I don't know".

She further opened up about how this would probably be her last season and stated, “I think this is my last season of [American] Horror Story, probably. I mean, I don't know. Every time [Murphy] comes to me with some whack-a-doodle character, I tend to be like, 'Yes, let's do it!' I don't know, this is the first time. So we'll see.".

During a previous interview with People, she even opened up about how she once felt trapped by the series, American Horror Story, in season six when she essayed the role of a yoga instructor. She further revealed how underwhelmed she was with the whole experience because she felt like she had entered into a new place inside of herself in terms of what she thought was possible, and in terms of what she might be willing to see if she could do. Adding to it, she also stated how she felt kind of trapped by her responsibility and her contractual obligation to do American Horror Story and mentioned that it was the first time she felt like ‘I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said 'Please let me sit this one out, let me out’'.

American Horror Story: Double Feature cast

Apart from Sarah Paulson, some other popular cast members of the TV show include actors namely Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Macaulay Culkin, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Evan Peters, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and many more.

Image: AP