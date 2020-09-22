Sarah Snook Flaunts Her Emmy Awards 2020's Tin-foil Trophy As She Celebrates After Event

Succession star Sarah Snook recently took to Instagram to share a series of stories giving a glimpse of her Emmy Awards 2020 look. The actor also flaunted her Emmy trophy that was made out of tin foil. She was seen thanking people by holding the Tin-Foil Trophy and later the actor was seen ending her meeting that was actually the virtual event of Emmy Awards 2020. Sarah Snook was accompanied by Dave Lawson for the event.

In the video, she is also seen asking Dave if she can crumble the Tin-Foil Trophy. Later, she is seen pulling the hands of the trophy trying to crumble it. The actor also took to the trophy and flaunted it as she thanked everyone for the successful event of Emmy Awards 2020. Sarah Snook also took a picture of Dave Lawson with the Tin-Foil Trophy so as to extend gratitude towards him for carrying her heels after the party. Sarah Snook also mentioned Julia Garner and congratulated her as she held the trophy towards the camera. Take a look at Sarah Snook's Instagram stories.

Succession star Jeremy Strong Bags 'Outstanding Lead Actor In Drama Series' Trophy

Actor Jeremy Strong has won an Emmy for ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series’. He received the accolade for HBO’s drama series Succession. It's a satirical comedy created by Jesse Armstrong. Succession revolves around a family who are the dysfunctional owners of a media and hospitality media empire. Jeremy Strong portrays the role of Kendall in the series.

Other nominees for the ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series’ were Jason Bateman for Ozark, Sterling K Brown for This is Us, Steve Carell for The Morning Show, Brian Cox for Succession and Billy Porter for Pose. Jeremy Strong said ‘wow’ as he started his virtual acceptance speech. He also talked about a poem and said, “I read a poem by Stephen Dunn that said, All I ever wanted was a book so good I'd be finishing it for the rest of my life. This job was that for me. [Succession creator] Jesse Armstrong, I owe this to you. [Succession costar and co-nominee] Brian Cox, I share this with you”.

About Emmys 2020

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally scheduled to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the pandemic outbreak, the ceremony was later declared to be a virtual event. With a part of the audience being present at Microsoft Theater, the celebrities were all glammed up to showcase their Emmy looks virtually while sitting at home. The award ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

