'Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii' Brings Back Ojas Rawal And Vishnu Bholwani Together As Co-actors

Ojas Rawal and Vishnu Bholwani are seen sharing screen space once again, after their stint together in the show Ladies Special. This time, the two will be seen working together in the recently launched show on Sony TV - Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii. Both the actors recently opened up about working on the show, and here is what they have to say.

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is gaining some major attention from viewers as they enjoy all that happens in the madhouse that is the Awasthi Parivaar. The show is seeing actor Ojas Rawal and Vishnu Bholwani reuniting after the show Ladies Special. The latter plays Aastik Awasthi in the show, who is a very obedient man, believes in staying away from women and is an avid Lord Hanuman follower. While, Bholwani plays the role of a short-tempered guy named Asha Amar Awasthi, who is competitive and always in support of his family.

The actors are really happy to be working together and playing on-screen brothers and are often seen having a good time even while off-screen on sets. The storyline and concepts of both their shows are stark opposites, but the actors have taken up the roles quite accurately. The two spoke about their friendship and how it has grown over the years in a recent media interview.

Ojas Rawal says, “Vishnu Ji and I became great friends while working together in Ladies Special. I was excited the day I heard that he will be one of the brothers with me in Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii. Ladies Special was pivotal for me; the fun, the learning we had there, we are experiencing that bonding all over again. We talk about our scenes and our characters which are polar opposites of what we played in Ladies Special. Despite coming off as a quiet reserved person, he often pulls my leg about me not getting married and my slow-eating habits. I'm happy to be sharing the screen (again!) with such a warm co-actor who is just like an elder brother in real life too”.

Talking about their bond, Vishnu Bholwani shares, “Our bonding from Ladies Special has become stronger and more powerful together. it feels amazing to share the screen with a friend and such an outstanding actor, once again. We make it a point to discuss our scenes before shooting them just like we used to do while working in Ladies Special. He has been very supportive considering he has worked in comedy genre earlier as well”.

