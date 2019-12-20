Sargun Kaur Learns To Play Veena To Get Into Prisha's Shoes In 'Ye Hai Chahatein'

Ye Hai Chahatein is a spinoff of the popular show Yeh hai Mohobbatein. The show is all set to go on air soon. Reportedly, the actors of the show have been preparing for the show with utter dedication. According to the reports, the lead role of Dr.Prisha Srinivasan is played by Sargun Kaur. The actor has been taking lessons to learn the musical instrument Veena that she would be seen playing in the show.

As per the reports by the leading daily, Sargun’s character will be that of a gynaecologist who will question the norms of the society that point fingers on single mothers who often find it difficult to get married as compared to single fathers. Reportedly, in order to get into the shoes of the character, Sargun has been learning to play Veena. The actor is apparently taking lessons on the sets of the show from a music teacher.

Also Read| Yeh Hai Chahatein star Abrar Qasi opens up about working with Ekta Kapoor

Also Read| Aishwarya Sakhuja roped in Yeh Hai Chahatein for a negative role

About the show; Ye Hai Chahatein

Ye Hai Chahatein is an Indian drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor for Star Plus. It is a spin-off series of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It premieres on December 19, 2019, and stars actors Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi.

Also Read| Yeh Hai Chahatein lead star shares pictures of her character; see here

About the actor: Sargun Kaur

Luthra began her career in 2016 when she was selected for Femina Miss India Delhi 2016. She made her television debut in 2017 with Star Bharat's thriller Kaal Bhairav Rahasya as the character Gauri. From the year 2018 to 2019, she played Niyati Khanna in Colors TV's horror drama series, Tantra.

Also Read| Yeh Hai Chahatein promo: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel make way for ‘Trisha’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.